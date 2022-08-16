State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,490 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,681,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,681,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,605,479 shares of company stock worth $55,747,003. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

