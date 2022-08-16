State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $902.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

