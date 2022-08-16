State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 113,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NESR. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NESR shares. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NESR stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

