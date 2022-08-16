State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NXRT opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

