Steven Bangert Sells 4,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

