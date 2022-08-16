Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,781 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

