Stifel Nicolaus Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$19.75

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$14.64 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.12. The firm has a market cap of C$595.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$210.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.5814358 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$200,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,456 shares in the company, valued at C$970,952.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

