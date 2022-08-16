Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Matterport Put Options (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,697 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 119% compared to the typical volume of 7,178 put options.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Matterport

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

