T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CAO Sells $273,773.88 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $147.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.