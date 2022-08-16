Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,649,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 231,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Tata Motors stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tata Motors Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.