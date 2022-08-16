Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,647 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bentley Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.
Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.