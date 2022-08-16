Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 183 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $338.63 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day moving average of $275.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

