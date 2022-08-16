Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,099 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $756,928,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

