Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,682 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

