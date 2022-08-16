Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 346 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 872.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

NYSE AYI opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average of $175.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

