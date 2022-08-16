Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 654 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

