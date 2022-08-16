Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,234,000 after purchasing an additional 120,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,686 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

