Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

