Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $211.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

