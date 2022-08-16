Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.