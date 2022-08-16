Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 332,503 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 250,274 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.27.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

