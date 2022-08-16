Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after acquiring an additional 556,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,882,000 after buying an additional 300,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $21,433,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.