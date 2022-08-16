Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

