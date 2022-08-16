Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,008 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 833,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.14 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.