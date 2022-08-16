Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,133 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

