Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,414 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681 shares of company stock valued at $117,078. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.72 and a beta of 0.87. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $143.69.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

