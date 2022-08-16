Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,500 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of WSC opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

