Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 30,194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

