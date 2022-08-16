Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,872 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,599,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,433.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,755 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 205,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,869,000 after buying an additional 92,290 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $186.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

