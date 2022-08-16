Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 720 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $188,811 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

