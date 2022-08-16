Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,546 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Olin were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Olin by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Olin by 2,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 468,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

OLN stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. Olin Co. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,543,283 shares of company stock valued at $155,249,108. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

