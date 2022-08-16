Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KBR were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in KBR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

