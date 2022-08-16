Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

