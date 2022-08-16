Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,102,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

