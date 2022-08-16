Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

Donaldson stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

