Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

