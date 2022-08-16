Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s



Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

