Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 92.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 605,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 290,531 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 55.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 917,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

