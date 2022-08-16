Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $14,129,438 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $296.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.64.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.