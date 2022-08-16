Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.36 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 129.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,029 shares of company stock worth $531,326 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

