Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,102,000 after acquiring an additional 182,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

