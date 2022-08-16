Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.0 %

PLNT opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.