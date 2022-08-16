Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after buying an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,861,000 after buying an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

