Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 118.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SF stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.56.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

