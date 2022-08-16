Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 228,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Insider Activity

First American Financial Price Performance

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAF opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.