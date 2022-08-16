Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

