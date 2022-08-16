Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.54 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Shares of COUP opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

