Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PTON opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
