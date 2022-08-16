Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 22.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average is $208.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

