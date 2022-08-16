Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.58 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Times were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in New York Times by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,119,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 307,250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $6,882,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 223,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 95,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Down 1.4 %

New York Times stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

